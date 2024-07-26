Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Obama endorses Harris: Former President and First Lady back VP’s Presidential bid

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former Democratic President Barack Obama, as well as his wife Michelle, have officially endorsed current VP and Democratic Party candidate for her 2024 election campaign, according to US media reports.

WFP reduces rations for Gaza families to ensure coverage for displaced
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 12:59 PM
EU transfers 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 12:48 PM
Tel Aviv District Court extends Al Jazeera ban by 45 days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 11:58 AM
Netanyahu protests against American sanctions on Israeli settlers
By BARAK RAVID
07/26/2024 08:54 AM
Floods, landslides kill 10, leave 9 missing in northern Vietnam
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 08:26 AM
Russian drones attack Ukrainian power facilities overnight
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 08:17 AM
70-year-old man dead, 4 wounded in accident near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 08:00 AM
Meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu and Kamala Harris ended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 01:19 AM
Benjamin Netanyahu vows new hostage deal proposal
By WALLA!
07/25/2024 11:58 PM
Biden and Netanyahu meet with hostage families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 11:21 PM
Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 07:16 PM
UK hospitals face 'unprecedented' blood shortage after cyber attack
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 06:23 PM
Harris condemns flag burning at pro-Palestinian protest in Washington
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 06:18 PM
Iran releases cargo of oil tanker St Nikolas, shipping source says
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 05:56 PM
Russia's Patrushev says US eyes logistics hubs on Black Sea to speed up weapons for Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 05:30 PM