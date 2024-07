A 12-year-old boy was shot during a violent incident in Sakhnin and is currently in moderate condition, according to Israeli media.

Magen David Adom evacuated him to the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya.

MDA paramedic Talal Fars said: "The boy was fully conscious and suffered from penetrating injuries to his body. We gave him medical treatment that included stopping bleeding, dressings, and administering medication and evacuated him to the hospital while he was in stable condition."