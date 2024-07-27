Fire and Rescue Authority announces death of two men in house fire in Katzrin

Two men were pronounced dead by medical personnel after they were recovered from a building that caught fire in Katzrin in the early hours of Saturday morning, Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority reported.

Six firefighting teams from the Galilee Golan station responded to the fire on Shimron Street in Katzrin.

The Northern District Commander, Fire Chief Yair Elkayim, who was present at the scene, ordered the establishment of a special investigation team led by the head of the Northern District's Investigations Branch to examine the circumstances of the fire's outbreak. The findings will be sent to the police.