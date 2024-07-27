Jerusalem Post
US forces destroy six Houthi UAVs off the coast of Yemen - CENTCOM

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed six Iranian-backed Houthi UAVs, the military announced on X on Friday.

Afterwards, three uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) belonging to the Yemeni terrorist group were destroyed the same day by USCENTCOM forces.

The military stated that "these weapons presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region."



