Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

South Korea expresses regret after its athletes introduced as North Korea at opening ceremony

By REUTERS

South Korea expressed regret that its delegation of athletes at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday was introduced as from rival North Korea and has demanded assurances from organizers the mistake will not happen again.

As the boat carrying South Korean athletes passed on the Seine, the announcer introduced them as the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea" - the official name of North Korea - in French and English.

The announcer used the same introduction when the North Korean delegation passed.

South Korea's vice minister for sports and culture, Jang Mi-ran, who was in Paris, had requested a meeting with International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach, the ministry said in a statement.

"We express regret that the country was introduced as North Korea at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games when the athletes of the Republic of Korea were entering," it said.

South Korea's National Olympic Committee immediately referred the incident to the Games' organizers and requested that the error will not be repeated.

South Korea's delegation includes 143 athletes competing in 21 events. North Korea, which is returning to the Games for the first time since Rio 2016, has sent 16 athletes.

US forces destroy six Houthi UAVs off the coast of Yemen - CENTCOM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2024 02:13 AM
Two men drown at the beach in Bat Yam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2024 02:01 AM
Fire Rescue Authority announces death of two men in fire in Katzrin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2024 01:14 AM
SpaceX, NASA to launch Crew-9 mission next month
By REUTERS
07/27/2024 01:11 AM
Trump holds narrow lead over Harris, WSJ poll finds
By REUTERS
07/27/2024 01:01 AM
Trump says he'll hold a rally in town where he was shot
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 11:28 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 09:53 PM
Jordan's King, Biden discus efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 09:45 PM
Netanyahu meets with Trump pushes for a deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 08:58 PM
Russia scrambles jet to escort British military planes over Black Sea
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 06:49 PM
12-year-old boy shot in Sakhnin, evacuated to hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 04:53 PM
Finland suspects Russian vessel of violating Finnish territory
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 04:42 PM
Court approves extension of Al Jazeera news network ban in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 03:39 PM
Two IDF soldiers recover from gas inhalation incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 02:29 PM
EU countries put neo-Nazi group The Base on terrorist list
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 02:12 PM