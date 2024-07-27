Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UNRWA's Philippe Lazzarini: Nearly 200 UNRWA team members killed in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated in a Saturday post on X, formally Twitter, that nearly 200 employees from UNRWA have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the war. 

"These are not numbers, these are our colleagues and our friends. They are teachers, doctors, nurses, engineers, support staff, technicians who spent their life supporting the community," Lazzarini wrote. "Many were killed with their families, others were in the line of duty. 

"This is by far the largest loss of personnel killed in a single conflict or natural disaster since the creation of the United Nations – a reality the world must never accept."

He ended the post by calling "for a full accountability for each and every one of these deaths."



