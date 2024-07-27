IDF intercepts projectiles, UAVs crossing into Israel from Lebanon, targets Hezbollah in Lebanon

Following rocket alert sirens that sounded at 3:22 p.m. in the area of Shtula, two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into the area, the IDF reported Saturday evening. No injuries were reported.

In addition, following the hostile aircraft intrusion alert sirens that sounded in the area of Yiftah about an hour earlier, the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a UAV that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. A second UAV crashed in the area of Yiftah. No injuries were reported in this instance as well.

Over the past day, the Israeli air force struck a Hezbollah military building where IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell entering and a weapons storage facility in the area of Kfarkela, southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, the IDF targeted a threat in the areas of Jibbain and Labbouneh, southern Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.