IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said while visiting Majdal Shams early on Sunday, "We are fighting Hezbollah very determinedly," adding that the rocket fire which killed 12 children, "will result in a very, very significant reaction.

"Our goals are very clear goals, we will hit Hezbollah hard, we will take Hezbollah back, we will return the residents to their homes in the North safely," Halevi stated.