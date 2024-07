The United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon and the head of a UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon urged maximum restraint on the Lebanese-Israeli border early on Sunday, after a deadly attack in the area caused tensions to spiral.

A rocket attack on a soccer ground in a Druze village located in Israel's North killed 12 people, including children, on Saturday.

Israel blamed the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and vowed to retaliate, but Hezbollah denied responsibility.