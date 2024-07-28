Pro-Iranian militias again strike US base in Syria overnight

Pro-Iranian militias carried out missile strikes several times on the US' Conoco gas field in Syria, Lebanese outlet Al Maydeen reported on Saturday night.
In response, US forces fired flares in the airspace surrounding the field, which is near Deir Ezzor.
On Friday, Iranian media took credit for an attack, targeting the same base, which is in Eastern Syria.
US Conoco occupation base in Syria comes under 3rd attack in 24 hoursA field source told Al Mayadeen that explosions were heard in areas near the base, which is established at the occupied Conoco gas field in the Deir Ezzor province of eastern Syria. https://t.co/1pZuGrxrgx— Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 27, 2024