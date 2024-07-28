Jerusalem Post
Pro-Iranian militias again strike US base in Syria overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Pro-Iranian militias carried out missile strikes several times on the US' Conoco gas field in Syria, Lebanese outlet Al Maydeen reported on Saturday night.

In response, US forces fired flares in the airspace surrounding the field, which is near Deir Ezzor.

On Friday, Iranian media took credit for an attack, targeting the same base, which is in Eastern Syria.

