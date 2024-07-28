Court denies Miri Regev's request to prevent police from using seized documents

The Central District Court has approved the decision of the Magistrate's Court in Rishon LeZion, rejecting Minister Miri Regev's request to prevent the police from using documents seized from the Transport Ministry as part of a criminal investigation opened against her, it was announced on Sunday.

The decision of the Central District Court stated, among other things, that according to the existing legal provisions, and in the absence of explicit authorization in the law, the minister did not have the right to file an appeal against the decision of the Magistrate's Court.