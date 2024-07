The chairman of the Druze authorities' forum, Jaber Jadvan, sent a letter to MKs asking them not to attend the funerals of the children who were killed by a Hezbollah rocket in Majdal Shams yesterday, Ynet reported on Sunday.

"Because of the sensitivity of the situation, we ask you not to turn the massacre into a political event. We are requesting a quiet religious funeral according to Druze custom," he said.