Hezbollah will pay 'heavy price' for attack says Gallant

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held an operational assessment meeting at the Northern Command with its commander Major General Ori Gordin, and the staff officers, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the assessment, the Defense Minister said, "I arrived early in the morning to Majdal Shams, I saw with my own eyes the scene of the incident - a place where innocent children were killed while playing soccer. The blood of Israeli children is not and will never be abandoned."

"I came to the Northern Command to review the response plans. This concerns Hezbollah - Iran's proxy in the region. Hezbollah will not get away with this incident even with its ridiculous denials. They fired the shots - they will bear the consequences and they will pay a heavy price for their actions."