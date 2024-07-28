Hamas sends videos of torturing Israeli hostages to Ben-Gvir - report

Hamas has allegedly filmed the torture of Israeli hostages, including videos directly addressing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, The Telegraph wrote on Sunday in an unconfirmed report.

The Telegraph cited two Israeli officials, who said the videos show hostages being tortured in an attempt to force Israel to ease conditions for Palestinian prisoners.

Ben-Gvir told the Telegraph that he was "not aware" of the allegations.

These reports follow allegations that Palestinians are being held at the Sde Teiman base in southern Israel and the conditions that prisoners are held in. Ben-Gvir is against a hostage deal that would see the end of the Israel-Hamas war and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

The Telegraph noted that the video has intensified the rift between the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) over Palestinian prisoners, with Ben-Gvir doubling down on his decisions after allegedly viewing the videos.

This is a developing story.