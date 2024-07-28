Mali rebels claim to have killed dozens of the Junta soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in battle

Mali's Tuareg rebels said they had killed and injured dozens of Junta soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in two days of fighting near the Algerian border in the North of the country.

Footage was released on Telegram depicting dozens of dead pale-skinned soldiers in full tactical gear, surrounded by a desert landscape.

Wagner has been operating in Mali since 2021 and has been working closely with the current military Junta in charge.

The Tuareg are an ethnic group that inhabits the Sahara region, including parts of northern Mali. Many of them feel marginalized by the Malian government and reject its sovereign claim.