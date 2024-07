The launch route from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the center of Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children in the Druze town, was released by the IDF's operational systems, the IDF stated on Sunday. The launch route from Lebanon to the center of Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

The IDF also reported that the rocket launched at the soccer filed in Majdal Shams was an Iranian "Falaq-1" that is in Hezbollah's possession.