Extensive IDF activity in the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood in southern Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, Arabic media reported on Monday overnight.

According to the reports, numerous tanks were bombarding the area, alongside artillery fire, which appears to be part of the military operation led by Division 98 that began last week after narrowing the humanitarian space in al-Mawasi.

Additionally, artillery fire and military vehicles have been reported operating in the al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.