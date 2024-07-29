IDF troops eliminate terrorists in Rafah and Khan Yunis

Troops of the 401st Givati Brigade eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat and via aircraft fire in the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday.

Paratroopers and forces of the 7th Brigade demolished terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis, where they also killed terrorists in joint operations with aircraft.

Israel Air Force strike Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip. July 29, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The military added that some of the terrorists who had been killed had fired at the troops.

Throughout the Gaza Strip in the past day, Israel Air Force jets and aircraft struck some 35 terror targets, including armed terrorist cells, booby-trapped structures, and terror infrastructure.