Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF troops eliminate terrorists in Rafah and Khan Yunis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Troops of the 401st Givati Brigade eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat and via aircraft fire in the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday. 

Paratroopers and forces of the 7th Brigade demolished terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis, where they also killed terrorists in joint operations with aircraft.

Israel Air Force strike Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip. July 29, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The military added that some of the terrorists who had been killed had fired at the troops. 

Throughout the Gaza Strip in the past day, Israel Air Force jets and aircraft struck some 35 terror targets, including armed terrorist cells, booby-trapped structures, and terror infrastructure. 

France leaning towards far-left suspects behind rail sabotage
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 09:06 AM
British navy vessels in Mediterranean may serve for Lebanon evacuation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2024 08:46 AM
UAV strikes vehicle, motorcycle in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2024 08:11 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2024 07:52 AM
Maduro wins third term, Venezuela electoral authority says
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 07:22 AM
IDF Intercepts UAV from Lebanon
By YOAV ETIEL
07/29/2024 06:11 AM
Cabinet approves possible response for attack against Druze community
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2024 06:06 AM
Palestinian reports: IDF operating in Nablus and Bethlehem
By WALLA!
07/29/2024 05:26 AM
IDF tanks, heavy artillery target Gaza's Khan Yunis neighborhood
By WALLA!
07/29/2024 04:48 AM
Vladimir Putin to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
By WALLA!
07/29/2024 04:08 AM
Hezbollah threatens Israel not to escalate the situation
By WALLA!
07/29/2024 03:01 AM
IDF conducts heavy artillery fire on multiple targets in Lebanon
By AVI ASHKENAZI
07/29/2024 01:07 AM
UK's Starmer says 'immediate steps' needed towards Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 12:18 AM
Harris' support for Israel ‘ironclad’ after attack on Golan Heights
By REUTERS
07/28/2024 11:18 PM
Northern regional councils tells residents to stay near protected areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2024 10:06 PM