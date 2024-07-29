France leaning towards far-left suspects behind rail sabotage, Telecoms vandalized

France is leaning towards the likelihood that far-left extremists were behind last week's sabotage of the country's SNCF rail network - which coincided with the Olympic Games opening ceremony - said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

"We have identified the profiles of several people," Darmanin told France 2 TV, regarding the hunt for those saboteurs. He added that the saboteurs' mode of operation bore the hallmarks of far-left extremists.

Separately, Telecom installations belonging to French companies SFR and Bouygues Telecom BOUY.PA have been vandalized, reported Le Parisien newspaper and BFM TV on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

SFR and Bouygues did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The reports said cables in electrical cabinets had been cut in southern France, and that installations in the Meuse region near Luxembourg and the Oise area near Paris had been vandalized, affecting mainly fixed-line services.