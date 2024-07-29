Jerusalem Post
Lebanon attack scenarios not presented at security cabinet - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The various options and scenarios for an IDF strike on Lebanon following the rocket attack that killed 12 in Majdal Shams on Saturday were not presented to the security cabinet for fear they would be leaked, Israeli media reported on Monday. 

