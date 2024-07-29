Jerusalem Post
Avshalom Peled withdraws candidacy for Israel Police commissioner position

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Acting Israel Police Commissioner Avshalom Peled has withdrawn his candidacy for the role of Israel Police Commissioner for the next term, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced Monday.

Coast District Commander Danny Levy has been announced as Ben-Gvir's new candidate.

"I have just received acting Commissioner Avshalom Peled’s decision to withdraw his candidacy for the position of Police Commissioner. From the start, both the Attorney General and the Senior Appointments Committee sought out Commissioner Peled, as Minister Ben-Gvir had nominated him for the role."

The statement added, "Commissioner Peled has no allegations against him, and no issues were raised during his previous promotions within the police force."



