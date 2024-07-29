Jerusalem Post
Yesh Atid party calls to remove Nissim Vaturi from position as Deputy Speaker of the Knesset

By BENTZI RUBIN

After Likud MK Nissim Vaturi was filmed inciting protesters to storm the Sde Teiman base and shouting "Death to the terrorists," Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben Ari urged Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to remove Vaturi from his role as Deputy Speaker of the Knesset on Monday.

