After Likud MK Nissim Vaturi was filmed inciting protesters to storm the Sde Teiman base and shouting "Death to the terrorists," Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben Ari urged Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to remove Vaturi from his role as Deputy Speaker of the Knesset on Monday.
Yesh Atid party calls to remove Nissim Vaturi from position as Deputy Speaker of the Knesset
By REUTERS07/29/2024 05:58 PM
