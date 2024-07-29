Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden proposes Supreme Court term limits, binding code of conduct

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 29, 2024 22:35

President Joe Biden on Monday proposed sweeping changes to the US Supreme Court, including term limits and a binding code of conduct for its nine justices, but opposition from Republicans in Congress means the proposals have little chance of enactment.

Biden called on Congress to pass binding and enforceable rules that would require the justices to disclose gifts, refrain from public political activity, and recuse themselves from cases in which they or their spouses have financial or other conflicts of interest. He also urged the adoption of an 18-year term limit for the justices, who currently serve life tenures.

Biden called for the revamp, as well as a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad presidential immunity recognized in a July 1 Supreme Court ruling involving former President Donald Trump, in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post.

He will speak on the issue at the presidential library of former President Lyndon B. Johnson in Austin, Texas, later on Monday.



Related Tags
Joe Biden Headline
White House: Supreme Court reforms will need support from lawmakers
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 10:15 PM
Foreign Minister Israel Katz calls on NATO to expel Turkey as member
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 10:04 PM
France's Macron warns Iran against supporting Russia against Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 09:26 PM
Military prosecutor: No basis for sexual abuse allegations at Sde Teiman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2024 08:24 PM
Yesh Atid party calls to remove Nissim Vaturi from position
By BENTZI RUBIN
07/29/2024 06:48 PM
FBI says Trump has agreed to interview on assassination attempt
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 05:58 PM
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry declares polio epidemic, blames Israel
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 05:34 PM
Avshalom Peled withdraws candidacy for Police commissioner position
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2024 05:02 PM
Cyprus says it on standby to help in Middle East evacuations if needed
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 04:38 PM
UK police arrest man after 'major incident' in north west England
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 03:32 PM
Turkish and Armenian officials expected to discuss normalization
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 03:24 PM
South Africa's ANC expels former president Zuma from party
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 03:13 PM
Lufthansa, Austrian Air cancel flights to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2024 01:51 PM
Germany calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2024 01:47 PM
Berlin calls on Iran and others to prevent Middle East escalation
By REUTERS
07/29/2024 01:34 PM