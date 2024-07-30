Jerusalem Post
France to recognize Moroccan autonomy plan for the Western Sahara

By REUTERS

France will recognize the Western Sahara region autonomy plan within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty as the only basis for a lasting resolution of the issue, President Emmanuel Macron said in a letter on Tuesday.

"For France, autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the framework within which this issue must be resolved," according to the letter sent by Macron to Morocco's King Mohammed VI to mark its national day.

"Our support for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco in 2007 is clear and constant. For France, it now constitutes the only basis for achieving a just, lasting and negotiated political solution in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council."

