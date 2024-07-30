United Hatzalah respond to a car accident involving kids on Highway 6

Emergency medical teams from United Hatzalah responded to a severe crash involving multiple wounded, including children, on Highway 6 near the Haamakim Interchange, United Hatzalah reported on Tuesday

The accident involved a minibus with children and a truck.

First responders treated several people at the scene, including a man in his 60s and a 25-year-old woman, both in serious condition. Two others had moderate injuries, and ten people, including eight children, had light injuries.

Fire crews were also called to manage the situation.