Harris says Israel has a right to defend itself after IDF kills Hezbollah commander

Vice President Kamala Harris said she backed Israel’s right to defend itself after the IDF killed the Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr on Tuesday who was responsible for the group’s strike in the Golan Saturday that killed 12 children.

“Israel has a right to remain secure and defend the security of Israel,” Harris said on the campaign trail after arriving in Atlanta.

“Israel has a right to defend itself against a terror organization, which is.exactly what Hezbollah is,” she stated.

"But all of that being said we still must work on a diplomatic solution,” Harris added.