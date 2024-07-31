Jerusalem Post
Harris says Israel has a right to defend itself after IDF kills Hezbollah commander

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Vice President Kamala Harris said she backed Israel’s right to defend itself after the IDF killed the Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr on Tuesday who was responsible for the group’s strike in the Golan Saturday that killed 12 children.

“Israel has a right to remain secure and defend the security of Israel,” Harris said on the campaign trail after arriving in Atlanta.

“Israel has a right to defend itself against a terror organization, which is.exactly what Hezbollah is,” she stated.

"But all of that being said we still must work on a diplomatic solution,” Harris added.

Harris gaining ground on Trump in 6 of 7 swing states - poll
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 01:03 AM
Criminal shoots two men in the Negev, one dead, one seriously wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 12:55 AM
Ceasefire agreed in eastern Congo conflict, mediator Angola says
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 12:08 AM
Israeli freestyle relay team finishes ninth in first Olympic final
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 11:45 PM
Barak Hiram set to be appointed commander of Gaza Division
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 11:07 PM
US warships making their way towards the coast of Lebanon
By MAARIV
07/30/2024 10:53 PM
Netanyahu set to conduct situational assessment in Kirya at 10 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 10:41 PM
Nir Poupko named as civilian killed in northern Israel rocket hit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 08:35 PM
Raging California wildfire grows bigger than city of Los Angeles
By REUTERS
07/30/2024 07:33 PM
Terror attack near Beit Einun Junction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 07:24 PM
Fire reported at Toronto Jewish day school
By MICHAEL STARR
07/30/2024 07:17 PM
US issues sanctions on Iran's missile and drone program facilitators
By REUTERS
07/30/2024 05:46 PM
Venezuela opposition leader Freddy Superlano has been detained
By REUTERS
07/30/2024 05:35 PM
Upper Galilee Regional Council tells residents to stay near safe rooms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 04:30 PM
Turkey says it killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
07/30/2024 03:24 PM