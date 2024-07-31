Jerusalem Post
US forces destroy three Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in Red Sea - CENTCOM

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported early on Wednesday morning that it had destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea over the last 24 hours.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," CENTCOM wrote.



