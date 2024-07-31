Jordan condemns killing of Haniyeh, calls it a 'violation of int'l law'

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said they condemned in the strongest terms Israel's assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which they said was "in violation of international law and international humanitarian law," in an official statement on Wednesday.

They added that the killing was an "escalatory crime that will push towards more tension and chaos in the region."

The Foreign Minister said Jordan condemned all "political assassinations, violence and terrorism, whatever their motives" and asked for measures to be taken to end Israeli "aggression in Gaza."

They also condemned the strike in Beirut on a senior Hezbollah commander on Tuesday, saying Israel carried out "continued violations of Lebanese sovereignty."