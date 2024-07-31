Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jordan condemns killing of Haniyeh, calls it a 'violation of int'l law'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said they condemned in the strongest terms Israel's assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which they said was "in violation of international law and international humanitarian law," in an official statement on Wednesday.

They added that the killing was an "escalatory crime that will push towards more tension and chaos in the region."

The Foreign Minister said Jordan condemned all "political assassinations, violence and terrorism, whatever their motives" and asked for measures to be taken to end Israeli "aggression in Gaza."

They also condemned the strike in Beirut on a senior Hezbollah commander on Tuesday, saying Israel carried out "continued violations of Lebanese sovereignty." 

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's funeral to be on Thursday in Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 10:54 AM
Iran will make 'occupiers regret their cowardly act' of killing Haniyeh
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 10:42 AM
Strikes in West Bank cities following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
By ANNA BARSKY
07/31/2024 09:59 AM
Qatar condemns killing of Hamas chief Haniyeh in Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:58 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah issues condolences after killing of Hamas chief
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:49 AM
Former Iranian Guards commander says Israel will pay price for killing H
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:37 AM
Iran's security-linked Nournews says Haniyeh assassination was dangerous
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:28 AM
No evidence Toronto school fire motivated by antisemitism - police
By MICHAEL STARR
07/31/2024 09:22 AM
Prime Minister tells Israel MKs not to speak on Ismail Haniyeh killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 09:13 AM
Haniyeh was assassinated at 2 am in residence in Tehran
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:07 AM
Russia calls killing of Hamas leader 'unacceptable political murder'
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 08:47 AM
Iran council meets to talk about retaliation against Israel for Haniyeh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 08:31 AM
Israel closes airspace north of Hadera due to escalation in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 06:40 AM
Democrats to hold Aug. 1-5 virtual vote on Harris presidential pick
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 05:27 AM
Harris to hold rally with VP pick in Philadelphia on Tuesday, sources say
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 04:04 AM