IDF destroys West Bank house of British Police Junction terrorist

IDF troops destroyed in an overnight operation beginning on Tuesday evening the house of terrorist Murid Dahdha who carried out the terror attack at the British Police Junction on January 1, 2024, the IDF said.

Ammar Mansur and Lara Tanus were killed following the attack.

In addition, during operations in the West Bank, the forces found and confiscated a lathe for the production of weapons and three guns. Additional demolition orders were disseminated for the houses of the other terrorists who partook in the attack, the military added.

Throughout the past week, some 40 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank. Since the war started in October of last year, 4,400 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank, of which 1,850 are affiliated with Hamas.