Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF destroys West Bank house of British Police Junction terrorist

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 31, 2024 15:39

IDF troops destroyed in an overnight operation beginning on Tuesday evening the house of terrorist Murid Dahdha who carried out the terror attack at the British Police Junction on January 1, 2024, the IDF said.

Ammar Mansur and Lara Tanus were killed following the attack. 

In addition, during operations in the West Bank, the forces found and confiscated a lathe for the production of weapons and three guns. Additional demolition orders were disseminated for the houses of the other terrorists who partook in the attack, the military added. 

Throughout the past week, some 40 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank. Since the war started in October of last year, 4,400 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank, of which 1,850 are affiliated with Hamas.

Turkey will invite Palestinian president to address parliament
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 03:49 PM
Iranian Foreign Ministry says US also responsible for Haniyeh killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 03:22 PM
Lihie Raz advances to finals in the all-around category in gymnastics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 02:34 PM
Cabinet did not convene before attacks in Beirut and Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 01:50 PM
Hezbollah MP says Israel 'demands war, and we are up for it'
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 12:15 PM
Posted and removed: Ismail Haniyeh 'elimination' announcement removed
By GUY ALSTER
07/31/2024 12:13 PM
Jordan condemns killing of Haniyeh, calls it a 'violation of int'l law'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 11:07 AM
Iran will make 'occupiers regret their cowardly act' of killing Haniyeh
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 10:42 AM
Strikes in West Bank cities following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
By ANNA BARSKY
07/31/2024 09:59 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah issues condolences after killing of Hamas chief
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:49 AM
Former Iranian Guards commander says Israel will pay price for killing H
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:37 AM
Iran's security-linked Nournews says Haniyeh assassination was dangerous
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:28 AM
No evidence Toronto school fire motivated by antisemitism - police
By MICHAEL STARR
07/31/2024 09:22 AM
Prime Minister tells Israel MKs not to speak on Ismail Haniyeh killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 09:13 AM
Haniyeh was assassinated at 2 am in residence in Tehran
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:07 AM