Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his American counterpart Lloyd Austin that Israel was still working to achieve a hostage deal, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Gallant also spoke on the Beirut strike, which killed Fuad Shukr on Tuesday, deeming it a "direct response" to the Hezbollah rocket attack on Saturday, which killed 12 children in Majdal Shams.

The minister also noted that the IDF was ready to respond to any attack that would be carried out by Hezbollah.