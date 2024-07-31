Katz to foreign ministers: 'Israel not interested in all-out war'

"Israel is not interested in an all-out war," Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated in a message he sent to foreign ministers around the world.

"Yesterday, in a targeted attack in Beirut, Israel killed Fuad Shukr...Hezbollah Chief of Staff, who is directly responsible for the murder of the 12 children and youths in Majdal Shams during a soccer game, and for the murder of many other Israeli citizens," Katz added.

According to the foreign ministry, the only way to prevent an escalation with the terrorist organization in Lebanon is to implement UN Resolution 1701, according to which an international force will be established to prevent the continued activity of Hezbollah.