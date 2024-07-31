Katz to foreign ministers: 'Israel not interested in all-out war'

Jerusalem Post
"Israel is not interested in an all-out war," Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated in a message he sent to foreign ministers around the world.

"Yesterday, in a targeted attack in Beirut, Israel killed Fuad Shukr...Hezbollah Chief of Staff, who is directly responsible for the murder of the 12 children and youths in Majdal Shams during a soccer game, and for the murder of many other Israeli citizens," Katz added.

According to the foreign ministry, the only way to prevent an escalation with the terrorist organization in Lebanon is to implement UN Resolution 1701, according to which an international force will be established to prevent the continued activity of Hezbollah.

Body of Fuad Shukr may have been found under rubble
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 04:34 PM
Gallant tells Austin Israel still working to achieve hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 04:29 PM
Syria denies reports of strikes in Damascus area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 04:27 PM
Geert Wilders celebrates death of Hamas leader Haniyeh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 04:19 PM
Palestinian leader Abbas to visit Turkey on Aug 14-15, Ankara says
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 03:49 PM
IDF destroys West Bank house of British Police Junction terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 03:38 PM
Iranian Foreign Ministry says US also responsible for Haniyeh killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 03:22 PM
Lihie Raz advances to finals in the all-around category in gymnastics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 02:34 PM
Cabinet did not convene before attacks in Beirut and Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 01:50 PM
Hezbollah MP says Israel 'demands war, and we are up for it'
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 12:15 PM
Posted and removed: Ismail Haniyeh 'elimination' announcement removed
By GUY ALSTER
07/31/2024 12:13 PM
Jordan condemns killing of Haniyeh, calls it a 'violation of int'l law'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 11:07 AM
Iran will make 'occupiers regret their cowardly act' of killing Haniyeh
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 10:42 AM
Strikes in West Bank cities following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
By ANNA BARSKY
07/31/2024 09:59 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah issues condolences after killing of Hamas chief
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 09:49 AM