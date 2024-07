Israel Air Force chief Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar spoke of the air force's capabilities on Wednesday.

"The Air Force defends and attacks in all arenas of war, enveloping the State of Israel with dozens of aircraft."

He added that the air force was "prepared and ready in a matter of minutes, for any scenario, in any arena. We will act against anyone who plans to harm the citizens of the State of Israel; there is no point that is too far for us to attack."