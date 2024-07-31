Jerusalem Post
Herzog and Sandberg to speak at Jewish Federations General Assembly

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Jewish Federations have announced that Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Sheryl Sandberg will speak at their General Assembly in Washington, DC, from November 10-12. The event, opening with an "Evening of Unity," will address critical issues such as rising antisemitism, increasing anti-Israel bias, and growing division and polarization. Taking place just one week after the US election and a year after the historic March for Israel, the Assembly seeks to bring the Jewish community together to tackle these pressing challenges.

"The General Assembly empowers people from across the Jewish community to come together and tackle today’s critical challenges, including securing Israel, our North American communities, and the future of Jewish life," said Jewish Federations Executive Vice President Shira Hutt. "We couldn't be more delighted to host President Herzog and Sheryl Sandberg, whose voices and clear-eyed leadership have been essential in these hard times, at this year's event."

Herzog has been a key figure in fostering hope and resilience among Israelis since October 7, promoting unity and solidarity for global Jewish communities facing increased antisemitism. Sandberg, who recently led the documentary "Screams Before Silence" about the sexual violence committed by Hamas during their attacks on Israel, described the film as the most important work of her life.

