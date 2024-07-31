Jerusalem Post
US imposes sanctions on individuals, entities supporting Houthi weapons procurement

JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US is set to sanction two people, as well as four entities, in connection to arms trading with the Houthis, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

"Houthi-affiliated shipping firms have enabled the group to transfer military-grade components from People’s Republic of China (PRC)-based suppliers to Yemen," Miller stated. "Houthi attacks continue to disrupt the flow of international trade and freedom of navigation.

"The United States will not hesitate to use all the tools at our disposal to deny the Houthis the ability to carry out such attacks."

