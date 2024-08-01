'Cease display of cowardice': Malaysia Prime Minister slams Meta for removing Ismail Haniyeh post

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday accused Meta Platforms META.O of cowardice after his Facebook post on the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was removed in his government's latest run-in with the firm over blocked content.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is a supporter of the Palestinian cause, and Anwar had posted a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer condolences over Haniyeh's death, which was later removed.

Anwar, who met Haniyeh in Qatar in May, has said he has good relations with the Hamas political leadership but no military links. "Let this serve as a clear and unequivocal message to Meta: Cease this display of cowardice," Anwar posted on his Facebook page.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.