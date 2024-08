France was continuing to work for the hostages' return, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Our thoughts are with the hostages held for 300 days by Hamas. France continues to work for their release. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 1, 2024

"Our thoughts are with the hostages held for 300 days by Hamas. France continues to work for their release," Macron wrote.