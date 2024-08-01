Jerusalem Post
US deploys 12 warships to Middle East - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US has deployed 12 warships to the Middle East amid the rise in tensions between Israel and Lebanon, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a source in the defense establishment.  

Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,480
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 11:26 AM
Goat plague scares Greek farmers still reeling from historic floods
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 11:08 AM
China: We hope Palestinian factions can create a state soon
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 10:36 AM
China: Germany's cyber threat accusations are groundless
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 10:29 AM
Macron: 'France continuing to work for hostages' release'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 10:22 AM
IDF troops destroy terror infrastructure in Rafah and central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 09:41 AM
Russian forces test installing dummy warheads as part of nuclear drills
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 09:28 AM
Malaysia Prime Minister angry with Meta for removing Ismail Haniyeh post
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 08:49 AM
ASEAN Regional Forum addressed China, Myanmar, Gaza conflicts
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 08:18 AM
Iran's supreme leader to lead funeral prayers for Hamas leader Haniyeh
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 04:11 AM
Foreign ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss Mideast tensions
By MAARIV
08/01/2024 03:04 AM
Iran announces closure of airspace until 6:00 a.m.
By MAARIV
08/01/2024 02:26 AM
UN Security Council meets to discuss Middle East escalations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 12:56 AM
Three Sept. 11 suspects agree to plead guilty at Guantanamo
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 12:38 AM
German FM Baerbock urges German citizens in Lebanon to leave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 10:28 PM