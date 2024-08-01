Jerusalem Post
Kremlin says Russia will shoot down Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 1, 2024 14:48

 The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian forces would shoot down US-built F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine, and that the F-16s would have no significant impact on the course of the war.

Lithuanian and US officials confirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine had received the first order of long-awaited jets, which are equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets and missiles.

Asked about the F-16s, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "If I'm not mistaken, rewards [for Russian forces to shoot them down] have already been offered."

