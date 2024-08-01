Jerusalem Post
Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through August 8

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 1, 2024 15:23

Lufthansa Group LHAG.DE has canceled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect through August 8, a spokesperson for the German airline said on Thursday.

"The reason for this is the current development in the region," the spokesperson added.

The airline group has also extended a halt on its flights to and from the Lebanese capital, Beirut, through August 12, according to the spokesperson.

A number of airlines have canceled or suspended flights as Lebanon braces for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.

