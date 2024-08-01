Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah: 'We are in a new phase of the conflict'

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, "We are in a new phase of the conflict. The Israelis were happy, now they will cry," Maariv reported Thursday.

"Any action that happens in the coming days is not a response to the death of Shukr," he continued, "Hezbollah's response to the attack in Dahiya and the murder of Fuad Shukr is a regulated matter." Shukr, Hezbollah's military commander, was killed in an IDF strike in Lebanon.

According to Nasrallah, Israel and its allies "must wait for the next response."

"We are looking for a real response, not an official response as promoted, but a very considerate response," Nasrallah added.