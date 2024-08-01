Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah: 'We are in a new phase of the conflict'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, "We are in a new phase of the conflict. The Israelis were happy, now they will cry," Maariv reported Thursday.

"Any action that happens in the coming days is not a response to the death of Shukr," he continued, "Hezbollah's response to the attack in Dahiya and the murder of Fuad Shukr is a regulated matter." Shukr, Hezbollah's military commander, was killed in an IDF strike in Lebanon.

According to Nasrallah, Israel and its allies "must wait for the next response."

"We are looking for a real response, not an official response as promoted, but a very considerate response," Nasrallah added.

Turkey blocks NATO-Israel cooperation over Gaza war, sources say
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 05:50 PM
Nasrallah says Hezbollah will respond to Israel's killing of Fuad Shukr
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 05:32 PM
Police open investigation into police who pulled the beards of haredim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 04:41 PM
Turkey says it coordinating an extensive prisoner swap on Thursday
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 04:33 PM
Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug 8
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 03:22 PM
Israeli show jumping equestrian team qualifies for the Olympic final
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 03:19 PM
Russia releases American WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 03:11 PM
Four people try to cross West Bank barrier, shot at by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 02:19 PM
Iran, its proxies meet to discuss retaliation against Israel, sources
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 01:14 PM
South African prostitution human trafficking network in Jerusalem
By ALON HACHMON
08/01/2024 01:00 PM
Kremlin says Russia will shoot down Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 12:56 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,480
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 11:26 AM
Goat plague scares Greek farmers still reeling from historic floods
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 11:08 AM
US deploys 12 warships to Middle East
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 10:54 AM
China: We hope Palestinian factions can create a state soon
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 10:36 AM