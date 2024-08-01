MDA ambulance teams and staff in intensive care vehicles have been instructed by Magen David Adom CEO Eli Bin to avoid using sirens that may resemble the sound of the alarm as much as possible, Walla reported on Thursday.
Magen David Adom to change siren sound that resembles rocket red alert
