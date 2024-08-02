Shas minister denounces protesters against rabbi supporting IDF haredi draft

Shas Minister Ya'akov Margi denounced those protesting against Rabbi David Leibel, who supported haredi IDF recruitment, as "violent extremists that should be protested," Kan News reported Friday morning.

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox extremists tried to break into the home of Rabbi David Leibel, a haredi entrepreneur and businessman, on Thursday. In recent months, he has been encouraging the enlistment of haredim who do not study Torah, Walla reported Thursday evening.

Margi has been in continuous dialogue with senior IDF officials to establish a new haredi brigade. Associates of the rabbi said, "The family is in great fear. There is no control over the situation."