Hearing on cessation of Red Cross rep. visits to Palestinian prisoners postponed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The hearing regarding the petition to stop Red Cross representative visits to Palestinian prisoners in the Gaza Strip was requested to be postponed on Thursday, according to an official document released on the matter.

According to the document, the hearing set for August 4 was postponed due to recent escalations in the country's security situation. 

The petition was made by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, Physicians for Human Rights Israel, and the Center for the Protection of the Individual. 

