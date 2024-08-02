The Hezbollah terror organization has planned on evacuating its headquarters in Beirut and moving military equipment held there in light of the escalation with Israel, Israeli media reported on Friday, citing Arab media.
Hezbollah evacuates military equipment from Beirut in preparation for escalation - report
