Liberman: 'I have no intention under any circumstances to join the coalition'

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman tweeted on Friday afternoon that he had no intention of joining the coalition but said he would back any military operation.

בשעה זו ניצבת מדינת ישראל בפני אתגרים מורכבים, אך עלינו לנצח.לו הייתי ראש הממשלה הייתי מודיע שאני מקפיא את כל החקיקה השנויה במחלוקת, מזמין את כל ראשי המפלגות הציוניות לעדכון ביטחוני, ומקיים מפגש לעדכון והתייעצות עם כל ראשי הממשלה ושרי הביטחון לשעבר.ברצוני להבהיר שאין לי שום… — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) August 2, 2024

Liberman criticized the government for failing to create a unity government, calling for them to suspend controversial legislation for the duration of the war and allow for a unity Zionist government.

"If I were the prime minister, I would announce that I am freezing all the controversial legislation, invite all the leaders of the Zionist parties for a security update, and hold a meeting for an update and consultation with all the former prime ministers and defense ministers," Liberman tweeted on Friday.