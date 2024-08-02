Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Liberman: 'I have no intention under any circumstances to join the coalition'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman tweeted on Friday afternoon that he had no intention of joining the coalition but said he would back any military operation.

Liberman criticized the government for failing to create a unity government, calling for them to suspend controversial legislation for the duration of the war and allow for a unity Zionist government.

"If I were the prime minister, I would announce that I am freezing all the controversial legislation, invite all the leaders of the Zionist parties for a security update, and hold a meeting for an update and consultation with all the former prime ministers and defense ministers," Liberman tweeted on Friday.

France advises its citizens to leave, avoid traveling to Iran
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 03:46 PM
Hezbollah evacuates military equipment from Beirut in case of escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 03:06 PM
Turkey detains 99 people over alleged Islamic State ties, minister says
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko advances to semifinals in Olympics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 01:37 PM
Israeli shekel continues to weaken following fear of regional war
By MAARIV
08/02/2024 01:10 PM
Spokesman says PA is ready to manage Gaza after the war
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/02/2024 12:18 PM
Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 11:57 AM
Britain's John Healey visits Israel to deescalate tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 11:46 AM
Hearing about cessation of Red Cross representative visits postponed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 11:37 AM
Turkey blocks access to Instagram platform but gives no reason
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 09:04 AM
Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza, statement
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 08:09 AM
Agreement in Gaza will not prevent Israel-Lebanon war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 07:54 AM
Shas minister denounces protesters against rabbi supporting haredi draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 07:28 AM
Plane carrying detainees released by Russia lands in US
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 07:20 AM
IDF operates in West Bank; air force strikes targets in Gaza Strip
By AMIR BOHBOT
08/02/2024 05:50 AM