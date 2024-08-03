Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

More than 50 US lawmakers, 21 states back DOJ in TikTok lawsuit

By REUTERS

A group of 21 states and more than 50 US lawmakers on Friday backed the Justice Department in its defense of a law that requires China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets by Jan. 19 or face a ban.

"TikTok is a threat to national security and consumer privacy," said a court filing led by the state attorneys general of Montana and Virginia.

A group of more than 50 lawmakers led by US Representative John Moolenaar, a Michigan Republican and chair of the House select China committee and the panel's top Democrat Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, said in a separate filing the law "provides a clear, achievable path for affected companies to resolve the pressing and non-hypothetical national security threats posed by their current ownership structures."

Israeli fighter jets strike airports on the Lebanon-Syria border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 12:08 AM
Man seriously injured in criminal shooting in downtown Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 10:35 PM
Syrian air defense fires at Israeli plane in North Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 09:48 PM
Kamala Harris to become Democratic nominee
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 08:33 PM
Ten rockets launched from Gaza towards border communities, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 07:41 PM
Dutch airline KLM cancels flights to Tel Aviv until Oct 26
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 07:04 PM
IDF hits Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 06:31 PM
Liberman: I have no intention to join the coalition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 05:23 PM
France advises its citizens to leave, avoid traveling to Iran
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 03:46 PM
Hezbollah evacuates military equipment from Beirut in case of escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 03:06 PM
Turkey detains 99 people over alleged Islamic State ties, minister says
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko advances to semifinals in Olympics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 01:37 PM
Israeli shekel continues to weaken following fear of regional war
By MAARIV
08/02/2024 01:10 PM
Spokesman says PA is ready to manage Gaza after the war
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/02/2024 12:18 PM
Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 11:57 AM