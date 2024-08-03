More than 50 US lawmakers, 21 states back DOJ in TikTok lawsuit

A group of 21 states and more than 50 US lawmakers on Friday backed the Justice Department in its defense of a law that requires China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets by Jan. 19 or face a ban.

"TikTok is a threat to national security and consumer privacy," said a court filing led by the state attorneys general of Montana and Virginia.

A group of more than 50 lawmakers led by US Representative John Moolenaar, a Michigan Republican and chair of the House select China committee and the panel's top Democrat Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, said in a separate filing the law "provides a clear, achievable path for affected companies to resolve the pressing and non-hypothetical national security threats posed by their current ownership structures."