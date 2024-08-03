Hunter Biden to be sentenced on Nov. 13 after conviction on gun charges

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, will be sentenced on Nov. 13 after a jury found him guilty of federal gun charges, according to a court filing.

Hunter Biden became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony on June 11 when a jury in Wilmington, Delaware, found him guilty on three counts related to his lying about illegal drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018.

Sentencing guidelines for gun charges are 15 to 21 months, but legal experts say defendants in similar cases often get shorter sentences and are less likely to be incarcerated if they abide by the terms of their pretrial release.