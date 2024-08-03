Jerusalem Post
Hunter Biden to be sentenced on Nov. 13 after conviction on gun charges

By REUTERS

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, will be sentenced on Nov. 13 after a jury found him guilty of federal gun charges, according to a court filing.

Hunter Biden became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony on June 11 when a jury in Wilmington, Delaware, found him guilty on three counts related to his lying about illegal drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018.

Sentencing guidelines for gun charges are 15 to 21 months, but legal experts say defendants in similar cases often get shorter sentences and are less likely to be incarcerated if they abide by the terms of their pretrial release.

Blinken speaks with Venezuela opposition leaders, State Dept says
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 05:38 AM
Intel set to fire 15,000 employees after devastating 2024 revenue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 04:46 AM
Pentagon chief revokes plea deal with three Sept. 11 suspects
By REUTERS
08/03/2024 03:41 AM
Wizz Air cancels all flights to and from Israel amid security fears
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 01:12 AM
More than 50 US lawmakers, 21 states back DOJ in TikTok lawsuit
By REUTERS
08/03/2024 12:45 AM
Israeli fighter jets strike airport on the Lebanon-Syria border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 12:08 AM
Man seriously injured in criminal shooting in downtown Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 10:35 PM
Syrian air defense fires at Israeli plane in North Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 09:48 PM
Kamala Harris to become Democratic nominee
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 08:33 PM
Ten rockets launched from Gaza towards border communities, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 07:41 PM
Dutch airline KLM cancels flights to Tel Aviv until Oct 26
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 07:04 PM
IDF hits Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 06:31 PM
Liberman: I have no intention to join the coalition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 05:23 PM
France advises its citizens to leave, avoid traveling to Iran
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 03:46 PM
Hezbollah evacuates military equipment from Beirut in case of escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 03:06 PM