Blinken speaks with Venezuela opposition leaders, State Dept says

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Friday with Venezuelan opposition leaders Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado after the South American nation's disputed presidential election, the State Department said.

"Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo Gonzalez won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election,” Blinken said in a statement.

The opposition says its own detailed tally shows Gonzalez likely received 67% of the vote, winning by a margin of nearly 4 million votes and earning more than double Maduro's support, a result in line with independent exit polls.

