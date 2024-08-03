Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Congratulations on your martyrdom': Kurdistan Islamic Union head mourns Haniyeh

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, Salahaddin Muhammad Baha al-Din, congratulated Hamas's late political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, on his "martyrdom" in a message shared by the Islamist organization on Saturday.

"Congratulations on your martyrdom, O symbol of steadfastness and jihad; O Abu al-Abd, you have achieved what you always hoped for and wished for," al-Din reportedly said. "Congratulations to the Islamic nation for having such heroes, and congratulations to Palestine, the people of giving, steadfastness, and martyrdom, and shame and disgrace to the wicked, the killers of children, and the traitors wherever they are."



