Eisenkot: 'Gantz and I demanded to respond to Iran immediately in April'

National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot told the Sefi and Yanir radio show on Sunday that he and his party leader, Benny Gantz, wanted to respond to Iran immediately after they sent over 500 missiles, rockets, and drones toward Israel in April.

איזנקוט ל-#ספי_ויניר על ליל המתקפה האיראנית: "אני וגנץ דרשנו באותו הלילה להגיב באופן הרבה יותר עוצמתי כדי להעביר לאיראנים מסר שירי של 500 טילים, רקטות ומל"טים לא יכול לעבור לסדר היום - נתניהו בחר אחרת"@sefiova @yanircozin pic.twitter.com/RcCJa12OZC — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 4, 2024

Eisenkot said that "Netanyahu chose otherwise" in not responding.

"Gantz and I demanded that night to react in a much more powerful way to convey to the Iranians a message that the firing of 500 missiles, rockets, and drones cannot go unanswered," Eisenkot said.