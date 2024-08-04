Jerusalem Post
Eisenkot: 'Gantz and I demanded to respond to Iran immediately in April'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot told the Sefi and Yanir radio show on Sunday that he and his party leader, Benny Gantz, wanted to respond to Iran immediately after they sent over 500 missiles, rockets, and drones toward Israel in April.

Eisenkot said that "Netanyahu chose otherwise" in not responding.

"Gantz and I demanded that night to react in a much more powerful way to convey to the Iranians a message that the firing of 500 missiles, rockets, and drones cannot go unanswered," Eisenkot said.

French Foreign Ministry advises its citizens to leave Iran
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/04/2024 01:36 PM
Israel at the Olympics: Competitions in cycling and sailing on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 01:16 PM
Haniyeh's death would delay hostage negotiations, Netanyahu tells Biden
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 01:12 PM
Israeli President Herzog mourns those killed in Holon terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 11:48 AM
IDF court set to extend arrest of soldiers suspected of prisoner abuse
By SHLOMI GABAI
08/04/2024 11:18 AM
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran amid increased tensions
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 11:04 AM
Yair Lapid: 'No minister who is a complete failure than Itamar Ben-Gvir'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 10:25 AM
59-year-old man shot and killed in Israel's North
By YOAV ETIEL
08/04/2024 09:24 AM
France invites its citizens to leave Lebanon due to military risks
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 08:21 AM
Iranian attack to come on Monday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 07:50 AM
No progress in hostage negotiations, Philadelphi Corridor sticking point
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 07:42 AM
IDF soldier seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 06:12 AM
Canada warns citizens to avoid all travel to Israel
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 12:44 AM
Kiryat Shmona municipality tells residents to stay near safe rooms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 11:17 PM
Flights between Tel Aviv and Eilat canceled - report
By MOSHE COHEN
08/03/2024 10:40 PM